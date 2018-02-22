Canadiens' Shea Weber: Out for season
Weber is scheduled to undergo surgery on his left foot and will miss the balance of the 2017-18 campaign.
This is awful news for Weber, the Canadiens, and fantasy owners alike following the venerable rearguard's visit with a foot specialist Wednesday. It's been determined that he needs to go under the knife to repair a torn tendon. Weber is shutting it down having recorded six goals and 10 assists -- including five power-play points -- through 26 games this season. Acquired from Nashville in the P.K. Subban trade in June of 2016, Weber still has eight years left on a contract that comes with an annual cap hit of $7.85 million.
