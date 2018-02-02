Canadiens' Shea Weber: Out of walking boot

According to coach Claude Julien, Weber (foot) has shed the walking boot, but has yet to resume skating, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Unfortunately for fantasy owners, Weber remains without a specific timeline for when he might return to action. All told, the defenseman has missed 25 games this season, while playing in a mere 26. Whenever the veteran returns to action, it will likely be on the top pairing as well as resuming his role on the power play.