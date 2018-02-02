Canadiens' Shea Weber: Out of walking boot
According to coach Claude Julien, Weber (foot) has shed the walking boot, but has yet to resume skating, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
Unfortunately for fantasy owners, Weber remains without a specific timeline for when he might return to action. All told, the defenseman has missed 25 games this season, while playing in a mere 26. Whenever the veteran returns to action, it will likely be on the top pairing as well as resuming his role on the power play.
More News
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Still not ready to return•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Doubtful until after All-Star Game•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Not expected back Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Not traveling with team•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Designated for IR•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Heading back to Montreal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...