Canadiens' Shea Weber: Out Thursday

Weber (lower body) won''t play Thursday against Minnesota.

There was no indication that Weber was dealing with an injury until he didn't take the ice for pregame warmups, so this news comes as a complete surprise. The good news is he's considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's matchup with Buffalo, but the bad news is the Canadiens will now have to try and beat the Wild without two of their top offensive weapons in Weber and Jonathan Drouin (upper body). Brandon Davidson will likely occupy Weber's spot in the lineup against Minnesota.