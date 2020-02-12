Canadiens' Shea Weber: Out until next week at earliest
Weber, whose lower-body injury will keep him out of road games Wednesday and Friday, will not play Saturday's home game against Dallas, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
With that schedule in mind, the earliest Weber could return is next Tuesday at Detroit. The injury sounded minor at first, but the missed games are starting to pile up. This is sounding vaguely reminiscent of his 2017 foot injury, which the Canadiens initially downplayed before Weber played his final game in December and was limited to 26 games. Bob McKenzie of TSN added food for thought in a tweet, saying he's heard the prognosis is not encouraging.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.