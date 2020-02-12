Canadiens' Shea Weber: Out until next week at earliest

Weber, whose lower-body injury will keep him out of road games Wednesday and Friday, will not play Saturday's home game against Dallas, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

With that schedule in mind, the earliest Weber could return is next Tuesday at Detroit. The injury sounded minor at first, but the missed games are starting to pile up. This is sounding vaguely reminiscent of his 2017 foot injury, which the Canadiens initially downplayed before Weber played his final game in December and was limited to 26 games. Bob McKenzie of TSN added food for thought in a tweet, saying he's heard the prognosis is not encouraging.