Canadiens' Shea Weber: Participates in morning skate
Weber (lower body) was paired with Jordie Benn during Saturday's morning skate, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports. He was placed on injured reserve Thursday, but it was retroactive to Nov. 20, so he can be activated at any time.
Weber has missed six consecutive games due to the injury, but he did travel with the team for Thursday's game in Detroit, which suggests he's close to returning. His involvement in the morning skate is further evidence that he may return for Saturday night's rematch against the Red Wings at the Bell Centre.
More News
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Out again Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Will land on IR if unavailable Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Will miss games Wednesday, Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Misses Tuesday's practice•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Won't play Monday•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Out again Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...