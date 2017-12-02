Canadiens' Shea Weber: Participates in morning skate

Weber (lower body) was paired with Jordie Benn during Saturday's morning skate, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports. He was placed on injured reserve Thursday, but it was retroactive to Nov. 20, so he can be activated at any time.

Weber has missed six consecutive games due to the injury, but he did travel with the team for Thursday's game in Detroit, which suggests he's close to returning. His involvement in the morning skate is further evidence that he may return for Saturday night's rematch against the Red Wings at the Bell Centre.