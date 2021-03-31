Weber had an assist, three shots on net, two blocked shots and a plus-3 in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Oilers.

Weber got in on the scoring action in Montreal's return after a 10-day layoff due to COVID-19. His slapshot off a faceoff dribbled free of Mikko Koskinen, and Brendan Gallagher dived across the crease to bat the puck home. Weber and his mates showed no rust from the layoff, had more energy and overwhelmed Edmonton, which was coming off an overtime game the night before. Weber has points in two straight contests, albeit 10 days apart, and 15 points in 32 games.