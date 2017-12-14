Canadiens' Shea Weber: Practices Wednesday, playing Thursday

Weber, who took a therapy day Tuesday, practiced Wednesday and will be in the lineup Thursday against the Devils, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Weber, who has been battling through a lower-body injury, practiced for the first time since a morning skate Dec. 2. He acknowledged not being 100 percent, but said the four-day break between games was "huge."

