Canadiens' Shea Weber: Practices with team
Weber (knee) practiced alongside his teammates for the first time Monday.
A positive development for the Canadiens, considering Weber (knee) was originally thought to be out until mid-December. While there's been no official word yet on when we can expect to see the 33-year-old back in action, the fact that Weber is practicing with teammates suggests he could be ahead of schedule.
