Canadiens' Shea Weber: Provides difference maker in win
Weber scored his 12th goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.
Weber's blast came as he straddled the blue line and appeared to surprise Carter Hart before it found the back of the net at the 4:45 mark of the second period. The fluke-ish goal would hold up as the game-winner, giving Montreal a much-needed win. In addition to his second-period snipe, Weber fired four other shots on goal (five in total) and also dished out five hits.
More News
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Effective despite loss•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Fuels win with two points•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Tallies helper in lopsided win•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Three-game, four-point streak•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Blasts power-play goal•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Multi-point effort•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...