Canadiens' Shea Weber: Provides difference maker in win

Weber scored his 12th goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.

Weber's blast came as he straddled the blue line and appeared to surprise Carter Hart before it found the back of the net at the 4:45 mark of the second period. The fluke-ish goal would hold up as the game-winner, giving Montreal a much-needed win. In addition to his second-period snipe, Weber fired four other shots on goal (five in total) and also dished out five hits.