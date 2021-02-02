Weber recorded a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Weber set up Tyler Toffoli for the Canadiens' sixth goal of the game. The helper gave Weber six points in nine outings this year, and all of his offense has come on the power play. The 35-year-old blueliner has added 16 shots on goal, 10 hits and 11 blocked shots. He's set to skate in his 1,000th NHL game in Tuesday's rematch versus the Canucks.