Weber recorded a shorthanded assist, four hits, two blocked shots, two shots on net and two PIM in Friday's 1-0 win over the Jets in Game 2.

Weber seemed to do a bit of everything Friday. He set up Tyler Toffoli's second-period tally, which was the only goal in the game. After Weber went scoreless in all seven games versus the Maple Leafs, he's picked up an assist in each of the last two contests. The defenseman has added 25 shots on net, 28 hits, 13 blocked shots and 18 PIM through nine playoff outings.