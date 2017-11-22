Canadiens' Shea Weber: Question mark Wednesday

Weber (lower body) will be a game-time call for Wednesday's matchup with Nashville.

Weber practiced earlier Wednesday and indicated that he's feeling better, though not well enough to confirm his participation for the game against his former employers. If Weber is unable to play, recent recall Jakub Jerabek -- a 26-year-old rookie signed in the offseason -- could crack the lineup.

