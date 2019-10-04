Canadiens' Shea Weber: Quiet in opener

Weber had three hits and did not have a shot on goal over 24:11 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to Carolina.

It's not often Weber his held without a shot on net -- it happened just four times in 2018-19. At age 34, Montreal's top defenseman begins 2019-20 healthy after opening last season on the shelf and should be a lock for at least 40 points if he retains good health.