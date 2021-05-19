Weber (upper body) will return to the lineup for Game 1 versus Toronto on Thursday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Prior to getting hurt, Weber managed just one goal and one assist in his previous 14 contests. That disappointing end to the season saw the veteran blueliner miss the 20-point mark for just the second time since his rookie campaign back in 2005-06. The British Columbia native logged 2:22 of ice time per game with the man advantage this season and should continue to see opportunities on the power play heading into the playoffs.