Canadiens' Shea Weber: Ready to roll Saturday
Weber (lower body) is in the lineup for Saturday night's matchup with the Sabres.
Weber missed just one game as a result of his ailment and will look to get back on track after recording two assists and a minus-2 rating in the four contests prior to his injury. The hard-shooting blueliner is expected to maintain his place on the first defensive pairing and with the first power-play unit Saturday.
