Weber logged a power-play assist, two shots, two PIM, one hit and one blocked shot over 21:59 of ice time in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

Weber was the secondary assist man on Jeff Petry's first-period, power-play goal, giving him a power-play helper in each of the first two games. Normally one of the team's shot leaders, Weber has just three shots through the first two games. That may be the result of the scoring depth general manager Marc Bergevin added during the offseason. Montreal may not need Weber to extend himself offensively as it has in the past.