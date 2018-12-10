Canadiens' Shea Weber: Return paying dividends

Weber scored a goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Weber now has three goals and five points in six games this season. As Montreal's workhorse on the back end, the 33-year-old plays in all situations and now that he's fully healthy, Weber's production level should put him on par with the league's top defensemen.

More News
Our Latest Stories