Canadiens' Shea Weber: Scores in lopsided win

Weber scored his seventh goal of the season in a convincing 5-1 win over Florida on Tuesday.

The Habs' captain scored 29 seconds into the second period, blasting home a point shot off a nice feed from Jonathan Drouin. It was only his second power-play goal of 2018-19, but put an end to a pointless streak that had reached five games entering play Tuesday. Weber added an assist on Phillip Danault's eighth of the season and is now up to 14 points in 24 games.