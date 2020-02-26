Canadiens' Shea Weber: Scores in loss
Weber scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks. He added four blocked shots and a minor penalty while finishing plus-3 over 21:49 of ice time.
Weber pocketed his 15th goal and second in three games when he gave Montreal an early 2-0 lead in the first period. He has not lost a beat since returning from an ankle injury that was originally estimated to keep him out until sometime in March. The 34-year-old blueliner continues to log heavy minutes on the top pair.
