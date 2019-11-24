Canadiens' Shea Weber: Scores in wild affair

Weber had a goal on five shots with two hits and three blocked shots in a season-high 28:39 of ice time in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Rangers.

Canadiens head coach has managed the 34-year-old Weber's ice time, but he needed the captain on a night that grew increasingly haywire. Montreal blew a 4-0 second-period lead and a 5-3 third-period lead at home. Weber has not lost his scoring touch after a pair of injury-marred seasons; he's amassed 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) over his last 17 games and 18 in 23 games.