Canadiens' Shea Weber: Scores in wild affair
Weber had a goal on five shots with two hits and three blocked shots in a season-high 28:39 of ice time in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Rangers.
Canadiens head coach has managed the 34-year-old Weber's ice time, but he needed the captain on a night that grew increasingly haywire. Montreal blew a 4-0 second-period lead and a 5-3 third-period lead at home. Weber has not lost his scoring touch after a pair of injury-marred seasons; he's amassed 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) over his last 17 games and 18 in 23 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.