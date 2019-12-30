Canadiens' Shea Weber: Scores late goal
Weber scored a goal on two shots and was minus-3 with two blocks and two hits Sunday in a 6-5 loss to Florida.
Weber's goal, his 12th of the season, came with 1:52 left in regulation and pulled the Panthers to within 6-5. Those 12 goals are already just two shy of the 14 he scored all of last season, albeit in an injury-abbreviated 58 games. Weber is also just two points from matching the 33 he had in 2018-19. Even at age 34, he remains an across-the-board fantasy contributor when healthy.
