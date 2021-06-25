Weber scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 6.

Weber capitalized on a failed clearance by Vegas' Alec Martinez. The goal was Weber's first of the postseason -- he's added three assists, 24 PIM, 54 hits and 31 blocked shots across 17 outings. He's seen significantly less power-play time since Jeff Petry returned to the lineup in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, which could limit Weber's usefulness in DFS during the Cup Finals.