Canadiens' Shea Weber: Scores twice in loss to Blues

Weber scored two goals and recorded six shots through 22:34 of ice time during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to St. Louis.

This was just the second game back from a six-outing absence due to a lower-body injury for Weber, and he's marked the scoresheet in both contests while logging over 22 minutes of ice time in each. He now has six goals, 16 points and 67 shots through 22 contests for the campaign, and it's safe to say that Weber has proven his health and reaffirmed his position as a go-to fantasy option in all settings.