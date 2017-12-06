Canadiens' Shea Weber: Scores twice in loss to Blues
Weber scored two goals and recorded six shots through 22:34 of ice time during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to St. Louis.
This was just the second game back from a six-outing absence due to a lower-body injury for Weber, and he's marked the scoresheet in both contests while logging over 22 minutes of ice time in each. He now has six goals, 16 points and 67 shots through 22 contests for the campaign, and it's safe to say that Weber has proven his health and reaffirmed his position as a go-to fantasy option in all settings.
More News
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Cruises in return to action•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Gearing up to play Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Participates in morning skate•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Out again Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Will land on IR if unavailable Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Will miss games Wednesday, Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...