Canadiens' Shea Weber: Scores twice in Tuesday's win

Weber scored a power-play goal and an even strength goal on seven shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

The hard-shooting blueliner took it upon himself to snap his team out of its offensive funk, potting his second and third goals of the season. The first of Weber's tallies made it 2-1 late in the second period and ended up being the game-winner. Weber's topped 40 points in eight consecutive non-lockout seasons, so this performance is likely a harbinger of more offensive success to come.