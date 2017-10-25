Canadiens' Shea Weber: Scores twice in Tuesday's win
Weber scored a power-play goal and an even strength goal on seven shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.
The hard-shooting blueliner took it upon himself to snap his team out of its offensive funk, potting his second and third goals of the season. The first of Weber's tallies made it 2-1 late in the second period and ended up being the game-winner. Weber's topped 40 points in eight consecutive non-lockout seasons, so this performance is likely a harbinger of more offensive success to come.
More News
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Unloads power-play goal•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Carries heavy workload Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Won't play in World Championship•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Starts playoffs with three points in five games•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Ready for Rangers•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Won't play final regular-season games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...