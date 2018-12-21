Canadiens' Shea Weber: Scoring at will

Weber scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.

It's hard to believe Thursday's power-play marker was Weber's first with the man advantage, but considering how badly the Canadiens have struggled to convert power-play opportunities this season, it's less surprising to hear that their captain had been shut out through his first 11 games. Since returning from a foot injury that caused him to miss the first 24 games of 2018-19, Weber's presence has helped stabilize what was a shaky defensive core earlier in the year. He also is scoring more frequently than ever before, as the towering D-man's shooting percentage of 10.5 is more than two points higher than his career average, serving as a clear sign that Weber is tickling twine at a record pace, albeit in a small sample size.