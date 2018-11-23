Canadiens' Shea Weber: Set to play Tuesday
Weber is slated to make his return to the lineup against the Hurricanes on Tuesday.
Weber last put on a Habs' uniform Dec. 16 versus the Senators, a nearly one-year absence due to knee problems. In his 26 outings last year, the veteran blueliner notched six goals and 10 helpers and was on pace for his fifth consecutive 40-plus point campaign before getting hurt. Whether Weber can still be the same player he was before his major knee issue remains to be seen, but fantasy owners and fans alike will be eager to see him hit the ice Tuesday.
