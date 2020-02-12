Canadiens' Shea Weber: Sidelined 4-6 weeks
Weber will miss between four and six weeks due to a left ankle sprain, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Some rumors flew around that Weber's injury was potentially season-ending and career-threatening, but those appear to have been overblown. While the veteran defenseman is headed for a lengthy stay on the sidelines, the new timetable indicates he should retake the ice this season. With the Canadiens fading in the playoff chase, Weber is unlikely to be rushed back, though a change in the team's fortunes could make the issue more pressing. If the timeline holds true, early-to-mid March would serve as the early portion of Weber's return window.
