Canadiens' Shea Weber: Skating Wednesday
Weber (foot) hit the ice for the first time since mid-December on Wednesday.
It's a good sign for Weber -- who has missed the Habs' previous 20 outings -- that he was able to get on the ice. How long until he is able to fully participate in practice remains to be seen, but fantasy owners can be encouraged that he is at least making progress.
