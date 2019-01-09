Canadiens' Shea Weber: Slots into Tuesday's lineup

Weber (face) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Weber will be required to wear a full face mask for additional protection after fracturing his cheek during Monday's loss to the Wild. The veteran blueliner has been exceptional this season after missing the first 24 games, posting 12 points over 19 contests.

