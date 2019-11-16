Canadiens' Shea Weber: Snags pair of points
Weber scored a goal and served up an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.
Weber's second-period tally was a heat-seeking missile headed straight for the net, which left Capitals goalie Ilya Samsonov no chance to save it. The 34-year-old defenseman has seven points during a five-game point streak. He's up to 16 points in 19 contests overall this season. Weber has also added 33 hits, 36 blocked shots and 50 shots on goal.
