Play

Canadiens' Shea Weber: Snags pair of points

Weber scored a goal and served up an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Weber's second-period tally was a heat-seeking missile headed straight for the net, which left Capitals goalie Ilya Samsonov no chance to save it. The 34-year-old defenseman has seven points during a five-game point streak. He's up to 16 points in 19 contests overall this season. Weber has also added 33 hits, 36 blocked shots and 50 shots on goal.

More News
Our Latest Stories