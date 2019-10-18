Canadiens' Shea Weber: Snaps point drought

Weber had a power-play assist, two hits, three blocked shots and a minor penalty in Thursday's 4-0 win over Minnesota.

Weber snapped a four-game point-less streak with his first power-play point of the season. The 34-year-old defenseman is averaging a career-low 22:58 of ice time, behind only Jeff Petry (24:30), but is logging his usual allotment of power-play ice time. Weber has three assists through the first seven games.