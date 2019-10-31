Canadiens' Shea Weber: Snares two points
Weber potted a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.
Weber first set up a Brendan Gallagher goal just 22 seconds into the first period. The Canadiens struck quickly in the second as well, with Weber tallying at the 24-second mark. The defenseman has eight points in 12 games this season. He's added 30 shots on goal, 19 hits and 18 blocked shots.
