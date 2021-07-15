Weber, who played through a thumb injury in the playoffs, may miss the entirety of the upcoming season due to lingering foot and ankle issues, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Weber has often played through injuries during his career, but that appears to be catching up with him at 35 years old. Per Friedman, the lingering injury is in Weber's left foot or ankle, where he had surgery to repair torn tendons in March of 2018. The Canadiens, in coordination with the league and the players association, are evaluating what his long-term future will look like. With doubts about his health ahead of 2021-22, the captain could be left unprotected ahead of next Wednesday's Seattle expansion draft to allow the Canadiens to protect a healthier player.