Canadiens' Shea Weber: Still not ready to return
Weber (foot) was reevaluated following the All-Star game and will not play Tuesday against St. Louis, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Weber, who has been out since mid-December, will be given all the the time he needs to recover. Head coach Claude Julien said Weber is closer to returning, but in his comments, the coach acknowledged the Canadiens' unlikely playoff hopes as a factor in not precipitating the defenseman's return. Jeff Petry will continue log heavy minutes as Weber's de facto replacement.
