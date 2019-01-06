Canadiens' Shea Weber: Supplies lone goal

Weber scored a goal on two shots along with four hits in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.

Weber's second-period goal closed the gap to 2-1 and breathed life into Montreal's badly outplayed lineup, but Nashville's Craig Smith scored 18 seconds later and put an end to the home team's comeback. The goal snapped a season-high five-game goal drought for Weber, who has scored six times and owns a career-high 12.5 shooting percentage through 18 games.