Canadiens' Shea Weber: Takes part in morning skate
Weber (lower body) was on the ice for morning skate Saturday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
This would seem to indicate that Weber's on track to return for the evening's home contest against the Sabres, but it's still wise to take a wait-and-see approach on the power-play defenseman's status after he missed the past two games. Unless there's more news leaked followed the a.m. skate, we may not learn more about Weber's condition until pregame warmups.
