Canadiens' Shea Weber: Takes therapy day Tuesday

Weber did not participate in practice Tuesday, instead opting for a therapy day, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Weber's been fighting a lower-body injury and hasn't taken part in any practices or morning skates since a morning session Dec. 2. The Canadiens are in the middle of a four-day break, which gives Weber a chance to recover without having to shut him down. We expect him to play Thursday against the Devils.

