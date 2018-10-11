Canadiens' Shea Weber: Takes twirl on ice

Weber (knee) skated for the first time Wednesday prior to the Habs' game-day session.

While Weber's timeline likely hasn't changed -- he's expected back in mid-December -- the fact that he was able to get on the ice is a good sign for the newly minted captain's recovery. Once given the green light to play, the veteran blueliner should still have plenty of time to challenge for the 30-point threshold.

More News
Our Latest Stories