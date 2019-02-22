Canadiens' Shea Weber: Tallies helper in lopsided win
Weber tallied the 14th assist of his injury-shortened campaign in Thursday's 5-1 victory over the Flyers.
Weber has picked up assists in back-to-back contests but has gone goalless in six straight. Montreal's power-play struggles have clearly taken a toll on his goal production, but Weber's assist numbers have helped offset the lack of scoring. Claude Julien and his coaching staff must find a way to improve the team's 31st-ranked power play, as opposing teams are finding it easy to negate Weber's booming shot on special teams.
