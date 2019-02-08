Canadiens' Shea Weber: Three-game, four-point streak

Weber scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over Winnipeg.

The impressive defender is now on a three-game, four-point streak. Weber is a solid fantasy force, but he does go long stretches without any offensive production. In his last 13 games, he has delivered eight points, but they have come in just five games. Some head-to-head owners may be frustrated with that inconsistency, but remember -- Weber is scoring at what would be a 50-point pace if he hadn't missed time due to injury.