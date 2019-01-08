Canadiens' Shea Weber: Traveling with team Tuesday
Weber (face) will travel to Detroit on Tuesday and could suit up, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The star defenseman may have dodged a bullet here by avoiding major injury after taking a deflected puck to the face Monday. At this point he seems to be a game-time decision for Tuesday, but hopefully head coach Claude Julien will confirm his status sooner rather than later.
