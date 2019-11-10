Canadiens' Shea Weber: Two PP goals in win
Weber scored two power-play goals, the second proving to be the game-winner, in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Kings.
The defenseman was booming pucks from the point all night, and Weber wound up leading all skaters with seven shots, chipping in three blocked shots for good measure. The 34-year-old is off to an outstanding start to the season, collecting five goals and 13 points through 17 games, and with 46 shots he's on pace to reach 200 for the first time since 2014-15.
