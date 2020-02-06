Canadiens' Shea Weber: Uncertain Thursday
Weber missed practice for a therapy day Wednesday, and head coach Claude Julien said Montreal's captain is uncertain for Thursday's game against the Ducks, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
This is the third straight practice that Weber has taken a maintenance day, but Julien has not disclosed what is bothering the defensemen heading into Thursday's contest. If he sits out, look for Jeff Petry to shoulder a greater load on the blue line.
