Canadiens' Shea Weber: Unloads power-play goal
Weber scored a power-play goal while adding two shots, four hits and two blocked shots over 25:36 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.
Weber loaded up his right-handed howitzer and one-timed a feed from Victor Mete past Martin Jones. It was Weber's first goal, first power-play point and second point of the season. His 22 points on the man-advantage unit led the Canadiens in 2016-17.
