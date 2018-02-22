Canadiens' Shea Weber: Visits with specialist

Weber (foot) was scheduled to see a foot specialist Wednesday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Weber, who was shut down for a second time earlier this week, has missed 26 games and counting due to the injury. We'll await details on his visit with the specialist, but it could be that the Canadiens will shut him down for the rest of the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories