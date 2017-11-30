Canadiens' Shea Weber: Will land on IR if unavailable Thursday

Weber (lower body) could rejoin the action Thursday, but will hit injured reserve if he's unable to give it a go, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

The Habs recalled Daniel Carr for an additional body should Weber be sidelined, but the blueliner's placement on injured reserve wouldn't prevent him from returning Saturday anyway. An official update one way or the other should arrive on game day.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories