Canadiens' Shea Weber: Will land on IR if unavailable Thursday
Weber (lower body) could rejoin the action Thursday, but will hit injured reserve if he's unable to give it a go, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.
The Habs recalled Daniel Carr for an additional body should Weber be sidelined, but the blueliner's placement on injured reserve wouldn't prevent him from returning Saturday anyway. An official update one way or the other should arrive on game day.
More News
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Will miss games Wednesday, Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Misses Tuesday's practice•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Won't play Monday•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Out again Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Takes part in morning skate•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Gets therapy day Friday, return uncertain•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...