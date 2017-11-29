Canadiens' Shea Weber: Will miss games Wednesday, Thursday

Weber (lower body) skated with an athletic therapist prior to Tuesday's practice, but will not play games Wednesday and Thursday, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports. He's already missed four games due to the injury.

The earliest Weber will return is this coming Saturday at home against the Red Wings. Jeff Petry has been a reasonable facsimile of Weber while filling in for him on the top pair. The Canadiens may get David Schlemko (hand) back Wednesday, which helps fortify the defense heading into a back-to-back set.