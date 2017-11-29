Canadiens' Shea Weber: Will miss games Wednesday, Thursday
Weber (lower body) skated with an athletic therapist prior to Tuesday's practice, but will not play games Wednesday and Thursday, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports. He's already missed four games due to the injury.
The earliest Weber will return is this coming Saturday at home against the Red Wings. Jeff Petry has been a reasonable facsimile of Weber while filling in for him on the top pair. The Canadiens may get David Schlemko (hand) back Wednesday, which helps fortify the defense heading into a back-to-back set.
More News
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Misses Tuesday's practice•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Won't play Monday•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Out again Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Takes part in morning skate•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Gets therapy day Friday, return uncertain•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Will sit out Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...