Canadiens' Shea Weber: Will not play this week

Weber (knee) continues to progress in his recovery but will not play this week, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

While Weber remains ahead of schedule, the Canadiens' captain won't be returning for any of Montreal's four games this week. That leaves next Tuesday versus the Hurricanes as the next possible option. His activity level is encouraging but the fact remains Weber is unlikely to suit up in November instead trending towards an early December return.

