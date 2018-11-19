Canadiens' Shea Weber: Will not play this week
Weber (knee) continues to progress in his recovery but will not play this week, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
While Weber remains ahead of schedule, the Canadiens' captain won't be returning for any of Montreal's four games this week. That leaves next Tuesday versus the Hurricanes as the next possible option. His activity level is encouraging but the fact remains Weber is unlikely to suit up in November instead trending towards an early December return.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...