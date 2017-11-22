Canadiens' Shea Weber: Will sit out Wednesday
Weber (lower body) won't play Wednesday against the Predators.
Although Weber was able to practice Wednesday morning, it won't be enough to get him on the ice. The fact that he was able to get a light workout in, though, gives him a good chance of being available Saturday against Buffalo. Brandon Davidson will likely continue to slot into the defensive rotation, but keep an eye on recent recall Jakub Jerabek to be given a chance with the big club.
More News
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Question mark Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Sitting out Tuesday night•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Leaves practice early•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Has team-high ice time return•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Ready to roll Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Able to partake in morning skate•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...