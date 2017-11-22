Canadiens' Shea Weber: Will sit out Wednesday

Weber (lower body) won't play Wednesday against the Predators.

Although Weber was able to practice Wednesday morning, it won't be enough to get him on the ice. The fact that he was able to get a light workout in, though, gives him a good chance of being available Saturday against Buffalo. Brandon Davidson will likely continue to slot into the defensive rotation, but keep an eye on recent recall Jakub Jerabek to be given a chance with the big club.