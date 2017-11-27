Canadiens' Shea Weber: Won't play Monday

Weber (lower body) won't play Monday against the Blue Jackets.

This will be Weber's fourth game missed with this injury. He's one of the best defensemen in the NHL, so Montreal and fantasy owners surely can't wait for him to return. The veteran blueliner's next chance to get back in the lineup will be Wednesday.

